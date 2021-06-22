DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $528,470.68 and $738.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,622.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.39 or 0.01353026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00367714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000668 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

