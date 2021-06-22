DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $198,461.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $198,461.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,181.22 or 0.99569739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

