Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

