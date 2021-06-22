Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.97.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

