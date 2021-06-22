Databroker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $543.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00651031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00078370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

