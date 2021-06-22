DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $923,987.12

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. DATx has a total market cap of $923,987.12 and $303,498.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00637468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.21 or 0.06993836 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

