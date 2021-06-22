DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DaVita worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,450,501 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

