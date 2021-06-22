DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.17

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and traded as low as $87.09. DBS Group shares last traded at $88.99, with a volume of 57,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $2.1452 dividend. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

