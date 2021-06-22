DecentBet (DBET) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $326,781.53 and $775.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

