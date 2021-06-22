Decentral Games (DG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.57 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $139.79 or 0.00428220 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and $4.57 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00108837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00153750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.63 or 0.99886535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,139 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.