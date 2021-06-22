Decentralized Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $188,514.24 and $4,394.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.