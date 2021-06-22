Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Shares of DECK opened at $336.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.20. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $353.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.