DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $1.06 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

