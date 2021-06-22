Deeper Network Price Tops $0.0623 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00155841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.17 or 1.00684801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

