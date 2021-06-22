DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.25

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. DeGate has a total market cap of $19.15 million and $442,671.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00114590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,848.76 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002462 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

