DeHive Market Capitalization Hits $318,242.15 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $318,242.15 and approximately $238,403.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00158084 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.76 or 0.99814876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

