Dejan Deklich Sells 2,817 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $73,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,415.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31.

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $2,581.81.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 786,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

