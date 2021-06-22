Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Down 6.6%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. 357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

A number of research firms have commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

