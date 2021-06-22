Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $32,535,094.20 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DELL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 1,118,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research
lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
