Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,253,559.88 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

