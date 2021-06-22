Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.84

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.84 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 23803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Denbury alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its stake in Denbury by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.