Dent Market Cap Reaches $228.07 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $228.07 million and $35.74 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

