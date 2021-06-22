Dent Price Hits $0.0021 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $210.13 million and $25.26 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

