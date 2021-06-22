Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.40 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.71 ($14.95).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.