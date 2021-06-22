Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $95.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.