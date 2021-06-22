Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to Hold

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 980 ($12.80). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of UU stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,027.50 ($13.42). 1,116,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 984.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford bought 25,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

