Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to Hold

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 980 ($12.80). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of UU stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,027.50 ($13.42). 1,116,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 984.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford bought 25,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

