Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 596,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Analyst Recommendations for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

