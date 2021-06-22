Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 596,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.