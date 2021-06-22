Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.08 ($34.21).

UN01 stock opened at €30.78 ($36.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

