Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €56.09 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €56.09 ($65.99) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.37. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

