Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.82 ($69.19).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.37.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

