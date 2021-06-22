Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

