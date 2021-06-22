Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.