Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 483.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $113,220,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

