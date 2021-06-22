DEX Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, DEX has traded 84.1% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $182,294.00 and $160,110.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

