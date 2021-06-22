DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,392.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $131.42 or 0.00393495 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $985,658.64 and $7,392.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00105240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00149366 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,550.67 or 1.00455961 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.