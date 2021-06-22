DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $33.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.34 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $151.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.