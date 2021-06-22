Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,562.33 ($46.54).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,512 ($45.88) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,336.11. The firm has a market cap of £82.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

