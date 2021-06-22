Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,496.50 ($45.68). The stock had a trading volume of 697,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,418. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,336.11. The firm has a market cap of £81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.13.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.