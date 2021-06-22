Diageo’s (DEO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $194.69. 12,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,861. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

