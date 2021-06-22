Diageo’s (DEO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.69. 12,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,861. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

