Diageo’s (DEO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.
NYSE DEO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.69. 12,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,861. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
