Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,221.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00006292 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.67 million and $36,221.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001136 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00093565 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,607,282 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

