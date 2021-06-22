DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 909.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

