Digital Reserve Currency Price Down 38% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $272,197.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00130804 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

