Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $190.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.12 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $59.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

