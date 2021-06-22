DigitalBits Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $21.38 million and $524,560.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00376894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.68 or 0.01034811 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,013,021 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.