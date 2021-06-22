Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Digiwage has a total market cap of $44,829.55 and $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.