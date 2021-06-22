Dimecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,445.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026537 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00125736 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.