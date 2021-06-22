Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNOPY shares. Erste Group raised shares of Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

