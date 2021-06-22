DMarket Achieves Market Cap of $8.57 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One DMarket coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $2,913.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMarket has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00649706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.36 or 0.07142195 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

