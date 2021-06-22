DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.36.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $161.63 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.02, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.